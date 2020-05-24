Frances Armstrong Frances Fotini Diana Armstrong, nee Demetrulias, 95, of Pheonix, Arizona, formerly of Cahokia, Illinois, born June 9, 1924, in East St. Louis, Illinois, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Hospice of the Valley-West in Glendale, Arizona. Mrs. Armstrong was a retired Merchandiser for Hallmark Cards. She was a member of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Swansea, IL. She was preceded in death by husband, Floyd M. Armstrong; her parents, Christ and Panayiota "Pana" nee Mallios, Demetrulias; a son, Patrick Armstrong; a daughter-in-law, Cathy Armstrong; three brothers, Nick, Chris, and George Demetrulias; and two sisters, Helen Christakos and Cleo Basinski; and a grandson-in-law, David Brine Surviving are her children, Diana (Paul Mayer) Demetrulias of Turlock, CA, Jeanette (Terry) McFarland of Maryville, IL, Lynda Angel of Pheonix, AZ, Paul Armstrong of Collinsville, IL, Terry (Tonya) Armstrong of Columbia, IL; Andrew (Frannie) Armstrong of Cahokia, IL, Victoria (Konstantinos) Mantzopoulos of West Bloomfield, MI; and Christina (John) Severino of Belleville, IL; 21 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren; She was also a dear aunt, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Memorials may be made to Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 405 Huntwood Rd. Swansea, IL 62226. Service: Due to the current circumstances, a private family visitation will be held at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois. Private family funeral services will follow at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Swansea, Illinois. She will be laid to rest in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 24, 2020.