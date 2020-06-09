Frances Davis Frances A. Davis, nee Meyer, 82, of Belleville, IL, born Thursday, November 11, 1937, in Belleville, IL, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Four Fountains Convalescent Center in Belleville, IL. Frances worked as a Nursing Aid. She was preceded in death by her husband, David E. Davis, son, Michael E. Davis, parents, George and Maggie, nee Wright, Meyer, brother, Roy Meyer. Surviving are her children, Terry (Pam) Davis of O'Fallon, MO, Craig (Peggy) Davis of Belleville, IL, Linda (Tony) Arnett of Madisonville, KY,7 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Visitation: Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in the Chapel at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois with Reverend Mark Black officiating.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 9, 2020.