Frances Davis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Davis Frances A. Davis, nee Meyer, 82, of Belleville, IL, born Thursday, November 11, 1937, in Belleville, IL, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Four Fountains Convalescent Center in Belleville, IL. Frances worked as a Nursing Aid. She was preceded in death by her husband, David E. Davis, son, Michael E. Davis, parents, George and Maggie, nee Wright, Meyer, brother, Roy Meyer. Surviving are her children, Terry (Pam) Davis of O'Fallon, MO, Craig (Peggy) Davis of Belleville, IL, Linda (Tony) Arnett of Madisonville, KY,7 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Visitation: Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in the Chapel at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois with Reverend Mark Black officiating.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved