Frances Dodson Frances A. Dodson, nee Shelbourne, age 93, of O'Fallon, IL, born on July 25, 1926 in Carlisle Co, KY, died on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at her residence. She was the owner and operator of Dodson's Ceramic Shop, and worked at Hunter Packing Company for 20 years. Frances was an animal lover. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernie A. Dodson; her son, Jerry W. Dodson; her parents, Silas and Vertie, nee Clark, Shelbourne; and her siblings, Thelma Orene Powell, Jonnie Santen, Virginia Ballard, J.W. Shelbourne and Glenn Shelbourne Minton. Frances is survived by her daughter, Mildred (Sam) Aleman of Highland, IL; her grandsons, Jerry Shubirg (Leslie Beykiech) and Jason Shubirg (Tiffany Hale); her great-grandchildren, Brandon, Mason, Tristen, Jessa & Damon; her step-grandchildren, Brian (Jill) Shubirg and Craig Shubirg; and her special friend, Stevi Carroll. Frances is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Cross View Church, 915 E. Highway 50, O'Fallon, IL 62269. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: Visitation on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Service: Funeral Service will be on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Rev. Kent D. Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 9, 2020