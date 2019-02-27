|
FRANCES BRENDLEY- Frances Brendley, nee Koebbe, 74, of Columbia, IL, formerly of Cahokia, IL, died Tuesday, February 25, 2019. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, IL Funeral procession to leave at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March , 2019 from the funeral home to Holy Family Catholic Church, Cahokia, IL, for a 10 a.m. Mass of the Christian Burial. Burial will follow at Holy Family/St. Joseph Cemetery, Dupo, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 27, 2019
