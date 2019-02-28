Frances G. (Koebbe) Brendley Frances Brendley, 84, of Columbia, Illinois, formerly of Cahokia, Illinois, born October 18, 1944, in St. Louis, Missouri, died Monday, February 25, 2019, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis, Missouri. Fran was retired from Suburban Motors in Belleville, IL and was recently employed by the Columbia Optical Center in Columbia, IL. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Cahokia, IL. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. However, she also enjoyed going to listen to her sons' bands play, where ever they would be. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Brendley; her parents, Raymond and Veronica, nee Noonan, Koebbe; and a sister, Debra Koebbe. Surviving are her two sons, Timothy (Gina) Brendley of Waterloo, IL and William (Kym) Brendley of Collinsville, IL; three brothers, Raymond and William Koebbe, both of Cahokia, IL and John (Katherine) Koebbe of Dupo, IL; two sisters, Mary Lucia of Center, MO and Katherine (Larry) Shutts of Overland Park, KS; and three grandchildren, Kristina and Matthew Brendley and Jasmine Lanton. She was also a dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Memorials may be made in the form of Masses. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Illinois. Funeral: The funeral procession will leave at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019, from the funeral home to Holy Family Catholic Church, Cahokia, Illinois, for a 10:30 a.m. Mass of the Christian Burial, with Father Linus Umoren and Monsignor John Myler concelebrating. Burial will be in Holy Family/St. Joseph Cemetery, Dupo, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary