Home

POWERED BY

Services
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
618-281-6793
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Brendley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances G. Brendley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frances G. Brendley Obituary
Frances G. (Koebbe) Brendley Frances Brendley, 84, of Columbia, Illinois, formerly of Cahokia, Illinois, born October 18, 1944, in St. Louis, Missouri, died Monday, February 25, 2019, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis, Missouri. Fran was retired from Suburban Motors in Belleville, IL and was recently employed by the Columbia Optical Center in Columbia, IL. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Cahokia, IL. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. However, she also enjoyed going to listen to her sons' bands play, where ever they would be. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Brendley; her parents, Raymond and Veronica, nee Noonan, Koebbe; and a sister, Debra Koebbe. Surviving are her two sons, Timothy (Gina) Brendley of Waterloo, IL and William (Kym) Brendley of Collinsville, IL; three brothers, Raymond and William Koebbe, both of Cahokia, IL and John (Katherine) Koebbe of Dupo, IL; two sisters, Mary Lucia of Center, MO and Katherine (Larry) Shutts of Overland Park, KS; and three grandchildren, Kristina and Matthew Brendley and Jasmine Lanton. She was also a dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Memorials may be made in the form of Masses. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Illinois. Funeral: The funeral procession will leave at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019, from the funeral home to Holy Family Catholic Church, Cahokia, Illinois, for a 10:30 a.m. Mass of the Christian Burial, with Father Linus Umoren and Monsignor John Myler concelebrating. Burial will be in Holy Family/St. Joseph Cemetery, Dupo, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
Download Now