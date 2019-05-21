|
|
|
FRANCES ELIZBETH HORNSEY- Frances Elizabeth "Betty" (Roberts) Hornsey, age 90, passed away on May 18, 2019 at San Gabriel Memory Care in Godfrey, after a lengthy illness. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Friday May 24, 2019 at 10 am followed by burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alton. Arrangements by Staten-Fine Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 21, 2019
Read More