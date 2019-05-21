Home

POWERED BY

Services
Staten-Fine Funeral Home
220 Court Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 465-8641
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Staten-Fine Funeral Home
220 Court Street
Alton, IL 62002
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Hornsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Hornsey

Obituary Flowers

Frances Hornsey Obituary
FRANCES ELIZBETH HORNSEY- Frances Elizabeth "Betty" (Roberts) Hornsey, age 90, passed away on May 18, 2019 at San Gabriel Memory Care in Godfrey, after a lengthy illness. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Friday May 24, 2019 at 10 am followed by burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alton. Arrangements by Staten-Fine Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 21, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.