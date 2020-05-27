Or Copy this URL to Share

IMMING- Frances "Fritz" Imming, 98, of Aviston, IL. passed away, May 22, 2020 at Aviston Countryside Manor. Mrs. Imming was born on November 4, 1921. Private funeral services will be held at Nordike Funeral Home in Aviston. Interment will follow at St. Francis Cemetery in Aviston. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements handled by Nordike Funeral Home



