Frances Ratermann Frances M. Ratermann, age 91 of Highland, IL, died Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Aviston Countryside Manor in Aviston, IL. She was born on November 21, 1927, in Aviston, IL, the daughter of Henry and Mary (nee Koelker) Timmermann. On November 20, 1951, she married Virgil W. Ratermann at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Aviston, IL. He passed away on July 16, 1993. She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church. She was also a member of former St. Anne Altar Sodality; St. Joseph's Hospital Auxiliary; Knights of Columbus Auxiliary. Mrs. Ratermann was born in Aviston and attended St. Francis School. She worked at Huber Shoe Factory in Aviston for two years, St. Joseph's Hospital in Highland for two years, and St. Luke's Hospital in St. Louis for three years. After her marriage, she returned to Highland and worked for thirty years at St. Joseph's Hospital when her children were older. She retired in 2000 and continued to do "In Home" care locally for years. She also volunteered with the St. Joseph's Auxiliary and Altar Sodality at St. Paul Church. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, embroidery, reading, playing cards, especially Euchre and Pinochle, and going on day trips. Frances was always kind and considerate, very independent. Survivors include: Daughter Carol M. (Daniel) Hilmes, Breese, IL; Daughter Diane E. (John) Vaughan, Bakersfield, CA; Son Kent J. (Linda) Ratermann, Breese, IL; Grandchild Jennifer L. (Gary) Towell, Carlyle, IL; Grandchild Jonathan D. (Vicki) Hilmes, Breese, IL; Grandchild Andrea D. (Fiance Keith Haynes) Ratermann, St. Louis, MO; Grandchild Ethan L. (Significant other Rebecca Franke) Ratermann, Trenton, IL; Grandchild Jacob M. Vaughan, Bakersfield, CA; Great Grandchild Lily Towell, Carlyle, IL; Great Grandchild Caleb Towell, Carlyle, IL; Great Grandchild - Lainey Frances Hilmes, Breese, IL. Nieces and Nephews - Numerous. Brother - Arthur H. (Darlene) Timmermann, Highland, IL; Sister - Florence F. (Francis) Huelsmann, Highland, IL; Sister-in-law - Dee Ratermann, Carlyle, IL She was preceded in death by Father Henry T. Timmermann; Mother Mary C. Timmermann nee Koelker Husband Virgil W. Ratermann . Sister Alvira (Joseph) Poettker; Sister-in-law & Brother-in-law - Margaret (Ray) Rolfingsmeier; Sister-in-law & Brother-in-law Ann (Joseph) Lampe; Brother-In-law & Sister-In-law - Lawrence (Hilda) Ripperda; Brother-In-law & Sister-In-law - Hubert (Minnie) Ratermann; Brother-in-law - William Ratermann Brother-in-law - Herman Ratermann; Sister-In-law - Barb Timmermann. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Hospital Aux. Scholarship Fund; Masses; ; or Donor's Choice. Visitation: will be held from 4-8pm Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8-9:30am on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Funeral: Mass will be at 10am on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Father Pat G. Jakel officiating. Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 23, 2019