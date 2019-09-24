|
Frances Vivod Frances Vivod, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at the age of 100 on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 10:10 p.m. at Stearns Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granite City. She was born August 19, 1919 in Madison, Illinois, a daughter of the late John and Frances (Muich) Crnkovich. She married George Joseph Vivod on March 26, 1938 and he passed away on April 13, 1973. She was the first woman craneoperator working at American Steel during World War II and had also worked as a machine operator at Nesco and retired from Kris K Plastic. She was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church where she was active with Young at Heart for many years. She was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, enjoyed playing bingo and days of playing Rummy with her sisters. She cherished her family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by a daughter, Connie Koch of Shiloh; a son and daughter-in-law, Frank and Diane Vivod of Granite City; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Joseph and Sandy Koch, Karen Koch, Paula Lakenburges, Frank and Kelly Vivod Jr., Christine Vivod, Katie and John Dimitroff and Michael and Amanda Vivod; nine great grandchildren, Sean, Abraham, Jack, Rachel, Jackson, Joi, Carter, Aiden and Gavin; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two infant siblings; three sisters, Katie Fedora, Barbara Dudak and Ann Zinn and three brothers, John Crnkovich, Joseph Crnkovich and Andrew Crnkovich. Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church and may be accepted at the funeral home. Visitation: In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral: A funeral mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 with Father Jeff Holtman as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 24, 2019