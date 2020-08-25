Frances Wegener

WEGENER - Frances L. Wegener, 82, of Evansville, IL, passed away August 23, 2020. A Private Funeral Service will be held for family on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Evansville, IL. A public visitation will be Thursday from 9-11am at the church. We are limited to 25 people in the church at a time. We ask that everyone wear a mask and please use social distancing guidelines. Arrangements handled Pechacek Funeral Home.



