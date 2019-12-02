|
Francesco Cimarolli Mr. Francesco Edward Cimarolli, 96, of Freeburg, IL, born on September 6, 1923, in Belleville, IL, went to meet his Heavenly Father on November 26, 2019, at Dammert Center at Our Lady of the Snows in Belleville, IL. Ed, along with his brother Syl, owned and operated the London Shoe Shop at Edgemont, IL, before his retirement. They started the business on January 2, 1964. Ed was a United States Navy Veteran. He served his country during World War II, spending most of his time in the Aleutian Islands, New Guinea, and the Pacific. Ed loved spending time with his two grandchildren and four great-granddaughters. He was an accomplished craftsman, always having a project to work on. Thursday's were reserved for his weekly homemade spaghetti dinner night for family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Betty Jean Cimarolli who passed away on April 9, 1999; his parents, Angelo and Maria, nee Belli, Cimarolli; and a brother, Sylvio (Syl) Cimarolli. Surviving are his daughter, Yolanda (Tony) Joynt of Millstadt, IL; a grandson, Coy (Lori) Mullenix; a granddaughter, Michelle (Angelo) Papachrisanthou; four great-granddaughters, Gabriella Papachrisanthou, Isabel Papachrisanthou, Mia Mullenix, and Ella Mullenix; and a brother, Lorenzo (Larry) Cimarolli. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, the Dammert Center at Our Lady of the Snows, or Garden Place, Millstadt, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Service: Private burial service will be held at Valhalla Gardens of memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 2, 2019