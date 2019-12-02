Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Francesco Cimarolli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francesco Cimarolli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francesco Cimarolli Obituary
Francesco Cimarolli Mr. Francesco Edward Cimarolli, 96, of Freeburg, IL, born on September 6, 1923, in Belleville, IL, went to meet his Heavenly Father on November 26, 2019, at Dammert Center at Our Lady of the Snows in Belleville, IL. Ed, along with his brother Syl, owned and operated the London Shoe Shop at Edgemont, IL, before his retirement. They started the business on January 2, 1964. Ed was a United States Navy Veteran. He served his country during World War II, spending most of his time in the Aleutian Islands, New Guinea, and the Pacific. Ed loved spending time with his two grandchildren and four great-granddaughters. He was an accomplished craftsman, always having a project to work on. Thursday's were reserved for his weekly homemade spaghetti dinner night for family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Betty Jean Cimarolli who passed away on April 9, 1999; his parents, Angelo and Maria, nee Belli, Cimarolli; and a brother, Sylvio (Syl) Cimarolli. Surviving are his daughter, Yolanda (Tony) Joynt of Millstadt, IL; a grandson, Coy (Lori) Mullenix; a granddaughter, Michelle (Angelo) Papachrisanthou; four great-granddaughters, Gabriella Papachrisanthou, Isabel Papachrisanthou, Mia Mullenix, and Ella Mullenix; and a brother, Lorenzo (Larry) Cimarolli. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, the Dammert Center at Our Lady of the Snows, or Garden Place, Millstadt, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Service: Private burial service will be held at Valhalla Gardens of memory, Belleville, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francesco's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -