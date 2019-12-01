Home

Francis Almeter Obituary
ALMETER- Col. Francis J. "Frank" Almeter, USAF, Retired, age 84 of Lebanon, passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O'Fallon, IL on Friday, November 29, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at St. Joseph's Church in Lebanon, IL with Msgr. Jim Margason, officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Lebanon. Visitation will be held at St. Joseph's Church in Lebanon on Friday, December 6, 2019, from 4:00 8:00 PM, and on Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 10:00 11:00 AM.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 1, 2019
