Francis Boone

BOONE - Francis Rayleen Boone, 73 of Granite City passed away September 14, 2020. He was born November 30, 1946. Visitation Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 4-8pm at the Calvary Life Church, 4650 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Rayleen's life, visitation will continue Friday, September 18, 2020 from 9am until the time of the service at 10am at the church. Burial at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates. Arrangements by Iwrin Chapel



