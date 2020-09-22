Francis Eilers

Francis "Frenchie" Eilers Francis "Frenchie" Eilers, 57, of Pocahontas, IL, died Friday, September, 18, 2020, at his home. Frenchie was born July 1, 1963, to Robert and Rita (nee Woltering) Eilers at St. Joseph Hospital in Highland, IL. On October 12, 1990, he married Laurie Landmann, at St. Gertrude's Catholic Church in Grantfork. Frenchie was a member of St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Grantfork, IL., and a member of the Operating Engineers Local 520 in Granite City, IL. He loved helping people and enjoyed it when someone would ask him for help. He could do anything. His favorite things to do were gardening and working at any task at hand. Frenchie loved his grandchildren and enjoyed his time with them. He will be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Rita Eilers; brothers, Jerry Eilers, Frankie Eilers, stillborn, and Richard Eilers; sister Nancy Eilers. He is survived by his wife, Laurie Eilers, Pocahontas, IL; children, Jeremy (Chelsea) Eilers, Highland, IL, Josh Eilers, Pocahontas, IL, and Sarah Eilers, Troy, IL; grandchildren, Ashton and Annabeth Eilers; brothers and sisters, Pat (Vince) Henrichs, Carol (Bob) Petermeyer, Elmer (Yevon) Eilers, Donald (Jane) Eilers, Ronnie (Janet) Eilers, Rosie McKee, Sharon (Dan) Culbertson, Thomas (Laurie) Eilers, David (Doris) Eilers, Jeff Eilers; numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Grantfork Fire Department or Highland Masonic Lodge. Visitation: Tuesday, September 22, 2020, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, and Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 8:00 to 9:30 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL. Service: Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 10:00 am, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL. Clergy: Rev. Fr. Pat Jakel, Pastor. Interment: At a later date Meridith Funeral Home Highland, IL



