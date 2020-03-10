|
Francis Jouglard Francis Robert "Bob" Jouglard, age 83, of Freeburg, IL, born on September 7, 1936 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his home. Bob was a United States Army veteran and retired as a mechanic for Afton Chemical in Sauget, IL after 33 years. He previously worked at Ethyl Petroleum. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Jouglard, nee Jerashen; and his siblings, John Jouglard, George Jouglard, Mary Dolores Skosky and Dorothy Warhoover. Bob is survived by his wife, Rosalie Jouglard, nee Edwards; his children, Phillip Jouglard of East Carondelet, IL and Lisa (Gregg) Sutterfield of Highland, IL; his grandchildren, Clare Jouglard, Sean Jouglard, Alex Sutterfield, Amy (Austin) Stanek and Carter Sutterfield; and his brother, Thomas (Madeline) Jouglard. Bob is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peter Cathedral Parish. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com . Visitation: will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Service: A procession will leave on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. from Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL for a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Cathedral, Belleville, IL with Msgr. John Myler officiating. Interment will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 10, 2020