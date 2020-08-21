Francis McElligott

Francis (Mac) William McElligott Francis (Mac) William McElligott, 97, born December 15, 1922, died August 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Nancy Carol (nee Sentiff), son, Scott Francis (Susan) McElligott, daughter, Lynn Ellen (Joe) Weissert, sister, Lucille (George) Combs, brother, James (Mary) McElligott. Surviving are son, Tim (Pam) McElligott, daughter-in-law, Susan McElligott (nee Bullard), son-in-law, Joe Weissert, sisters-in-laws Mary (James) McElligott (nee Self), Teddy (Jerry) Alligood (nee Williams), brother-in-law Jerry Alligood, granddaughter, Zoe (Tom Kash) McElligott, grandson, Tyler (Diana) McElligott, granddaughter, Devyn McElligott, grandson, Brian (Lindsay) Weissert, granddaughter, Colleen Weissert, 4 great-grandsons and 2 great- granddaughters; as well as cousins, nieces and nephews. Mac was a loving husband and father who worked over forty years for the Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis and Wabash Railroad. Mac was a World War II U.S. Army veteran, 26 th Infantry Division (Yankee Division), 263 rd Field Artillery Battalion (105mm) and fought in the Ardennes (Battle of the Bulge) serving under the command of General George Patton, U.S. Third Army. Mac's personal identity were family, country, and God. He saw humor when most did not. He was a kind, sharing, genuine man. He was willing to help those who needed help providing his labors and talents. Mac enjoyed the company of his family, friends, and neighbors. He especially enjoyed traveling with his wife (Nancy), and with family and friends, working on cars and fishing with his sons and granddaughter and grandsons. Memorials may be made to United Service Organization www.uso.org/donate
Services: Were held Monday, August 17, 2020 from 4:00pm 8:00pm at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL with service to be held at 7:00pm. A Procession left will left Herr Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 12:30pm, for interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at 1:30pm.