Francis "Frank" P. Rohan Jr. March 14, 1941 August 26, 2020 Air Force CMSgt Frank P. Rohan, Jr., USAF Retired, age 79, of Collinsville, Illinois passed away on August 26th, 2020. The son of the late Francis and Dorothy Rohan, he was born on March 14, 1941 in Yonkers, New York. Surviving are his wife, Sandra F. Rohan of Collinsville, Illinois; his son, Michael P. Rohan (Sharon) of Orland Park, Illinois; his daughter, Lorrie A. Rohan of Franklin, Tennessee; his brother, Richard Rohan (Joan) of Rock Hill, New York; and his brother, Robert Rohan (Georgia) of Downers Grove, Illinois. He is also survived by his grandsons, Matthew Rohan and Andrew Rohan of Orland Park, Illinois, and Drake Jimerson of Franklin, Tennessee. Chief Rohan's distinguished military service began in 1958 after he graduated from Lincoln High School in Yonkers, New York. Chief Rohan completed 22 years of active military service travelling the world with the Air Force. Upon retirement from active duty in 1981, Chief Rohan entered Civil Service at Scott Air Force Base where he served for thirty years in the Military Airlift Command System. Chief Rohan served 40 years with the Caseyville Lions Club in Caseyville, Illinois, providing service to local Illinois Lions' initiatives. Services: At Frank's request, there will be no Visitation, Viewing, or Service. He had requested a private burial of his cremated remains at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Family Hospice, 5110 West Main Street, Belleville, Illinois, 62226.