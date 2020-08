Or Copy this URL to Share

EWEN - Frank J. Ewen, 81, passed away on Sunday August, 9 2020 at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab in Hardin. He was born on January 5, 1939. Per his wish's cremation rites were accorded. Arrangements handled by Elias Kallal and Schaaf



