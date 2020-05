Or Copy this URL to Share

GAMERDINGER - Retired USAF SMSGT, Frank A. Gamerdinger, 91, of Belleville, IL, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. A private visitation and funeral services will be held with burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL



