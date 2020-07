Or Copy this URL to Share

HOWARD- Frank Howard, 48, born January 19, 1972 of Joliet, Illinois departed this life Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Drive through Viewing will be Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00 A. M. at Officer Funeral Home, P. C. Service by Officer.



