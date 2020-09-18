ZARZECKI - Frank J. Zarzecki, age 80 of Maryville, IL, born April 23, 1940 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his residence. Visitation will be 4 7 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Due to the current COVID restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be observed and face masks are required. Funeral mass will be at 12 noon on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 200 N. Lange, Maryville, IL with Father Rob Johnson celebrant. Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL.



