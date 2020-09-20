1/1
Frank J. Zarzecki
4/23/1940 - 9/16/2020
Frank Zarzecki Frank J. Zarzecki, age 80 of Maryville, IL, born April 23, 1940 in East St. Louis, IL passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his residence. Frank was a retired Internal Revenue Service Agent after 35 years of service. He was a 1958 graduate of Assumption High School in East St. Louis, attended S.I.U.E., and proudly served for 34 years in the United States Army Reserve retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer. He was a member of the Booster Club at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville and the Polish American War Veterans in Caseyville, IL. He was a Charter Member and Fourth Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council #6625. He and his wife loved to travel with their many friends. Frank looked forward to his daily visits with his morning coffee group at the CMT YMCA, enjoyed playing golf, and especially loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brothers and friend and will be deeply missed. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Caleb Jeffrey Zarzecki; his parents, Stanley and Helen nee Konopka Zarzecki; two brothers, Tom and Stanley Zarzecki; and a brother-in-law, Pete Rapp. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Carol nee Rapp Zarzecki, whom he married May 7, 1960; two children, Jeffrey (Robin) Zarzecki of Troy, IL and Beth Catanzaro of St. Jacob, IL; six grandchildren, Dominic, Krista, Noah and Gina Catanzaro, Luke and Bela Zarzecki; two brothers, Joe Zarzecki of Belleville, IL and Edward Zarzecki of Collinsville, IL; two sisters, Helen Waters of Wichita Falls, TX and Anne Marie Fowler of Joplin, MO; a sister-in-law, Jo Rapp of Fairview Heights, IL; numerous beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family would like to thank Vitas Hospice Healthcare and Frank's special nurse, Jeanie, for their care and support. Memorials may be made in Frank's honor to Leaps of Love (servicing families affected by childhood cancer) and Vitas Hospice and can be mailed to the funeral home at 2800 N. Center Street, Maryville, IL 62062. Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Services: Funeral services were held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville, IL celebrated by Father Rob Johnson. Military honors followed the mass.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church,
Funeral services provided by
Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2800 North Center Street
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 344-2500
