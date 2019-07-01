|
|
|
FRANK J. JUHASZ- Frank J. Juhasz, age 96, of Granite City, IL, passed away June 28, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center, Edwardsville, IL. Visitation will be held from 9-10:30am on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. In celebration of his life, a funeral mass will be held at 11am on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Granite City, IL. Arrangements handled by Irwin Chapel, Granite City
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 1, 2019