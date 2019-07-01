Home

Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Granite City, IL
View Map
Frank Juhasz Obituary
FRANK J. JUHASZ- Frank J. Juhasz, age 96, of Granite City, IL, passed away June 28, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center, Edwardsville, IL. Visitation will be held from 9-10:30am on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. In celebration of his life, a funeral mass will be held at 11am on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Granite City, IL. Arrangements handled by Irwin Chapel, Granite City
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 1, 2019
