Frank Laub III Frank Joseph Laub III, 81, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:50 a.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at his home. He was born May 15, 1938 in Granite City, the son of the late Mary (Kraus) and Frank Joseph Laub II. He married Darlene D. (Melton) Laub on September 27, 1957 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granite City and they enjoyed 59 years of marriage. She passed away on August 7, 2017. He retired as a maintenance planner in 1997 from Granite City Steel after 39 of dedicated service. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City, the Granite City Knights of Columbus Tri-Cities Council #1098, S.O.A.R. and the Granite City Elks Lodge #1063. Frank was very involved in service to his community and served on many boards including his tenure as Vice Chairman of the Madison County Board, Democrat Chairman of the Granite City Precinct Committeeman and the Metro East Sanitary District Board. He was an avid bowler, golfer and fisherman. He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Frank J. Laub IV and Deanne Laub of Granite City and Greg and Cindy Laub of Edwardsville; a daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Joe Juneau of Granite City; eleven grandchildren and their spouses, Katie and Ben Martin, Kelsey and Zach Jarvis, Kari Laub, Nicole Laub, Tyler Laub, Trevor Laub, David Smith, Mark and Meghan Smith, Danielle Juneau, Chad Juneau and Brittany Juneau; seven great grandchildren, Sophia Martin, Evie Jo Martin, Korrina Jarvis, Makenna Smith, Maddox Smith, Mila Smith and November Morelan; other extended family and friends. Service: In celebration of his life and in accordance to his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and a private family service will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to Unity Hospice, 1604 Eastport Plaza Drive, Suite 102, Collinsville, IL 62234 or to Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Avenue, Granite City, IL 62040. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 23, 2019