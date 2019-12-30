Home

POWERED BY

Services
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL 62024
618-259-5320
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Main Street United Methodist Church
Alton, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:30 AM
Main Street United Methodist Church
Alton, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Mayden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Mayden


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Mayden Obituary
Frank Mayden Frank Lee Mayden, 88, of Godfrey, Illinois, passed away Thurs. Dec. 26, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Born Nov. 28, 1931 in Clay City, Illinois, he was the only child of Burell and Kattie (Love) Mayden. Frank was thankful for his parents, who taught him proper values of life in a good Christian home. A U.S. Air Force Staff Sargent, he served during the Korean Conflict. He worked as an electronic tech and avionic instructor for McDonnell Aircraft, McDonnell - Douglas, and later Boeing, retiring in February, 2010. Frank was thankful to have a job that he thoroughly enjoyed for 55 years, and he felt blessed to have employment that provided his family with a good living and good benefits. Above all, Frank was thankful for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Frank's life was especially blessed by being married to his wife, Grace Lorene (Lutz) Mayden for over 67 years. They married on March 2, 1952 in Clay City. She survives in Godfrey. Also surviving are their five sons, Donald (Lynn) Mayden of Alhambra, Illinois, Richard L. (Michelle) Mayden of Ballwin, Missouri, Charles (Chris) Mayden of Alton, Illinois, Michael (Darlene) Mayden of O'Fallon, Illinois, and Patrick (Michelle) Mayden of Alton; nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to BJC Hospice of the . Visitation: Visitation will be from 9:30-11:30am Mon. Jan. 6, 2020 at Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton. Services: Funeral services will follow the visitaion at 11:30am on Monday at the church. Burial with military honors will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Arrangements entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook and information at www.paynicfh.com
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -