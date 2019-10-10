Home

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 656-4655
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
1:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Edwardsville American Legion
Frank McBride Frank D. McBride, 88, of Edwardsville, passed away, 9:40 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Aspen Creek, Sullivan. Frank was born August 26, 1931, in Thebes, IL, the son of Clyde and Mattie (Pettit) McBride. He married Virginia Ann Margherio; she survives. He served in the United States Marine Corps. Frank worked at Granite City Steel. When he retired, he and Virginia started a business which became McBride's Lawn Service. Through his lawn service, he maintained not only his strong work ethic, but also his nature of being a helpful, caring and friendly person. Frank is survived by his wife, Virginia of Edwardsville; sons, Steven D. (Erica) McBride of Key West, FL, and Gregory S. McBride of Edwardsville; daughter, Martica L. (John) Lancaster of Dalton City; step-son, Gregory J. Kiaer of St. Louis; sisters, Clyda (Dwayne) Lamb-Query of Rochelle, Roberta Cox of Edwardsville and Patricia Tolbert of Knoxville, TN. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers and 3 sisters. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Aspen Creek of Sullivan for their wonderful and compassionate care for Frank. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com or to www.weberfuneralhome.com Service: Celebration of Life services will be held from 1:30 p.m. 4:30 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Edwardsville American Legion. McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan, and Weber & Rodney Funeral Home, Edwardsville, are in care of the arrangements. McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan, and Weber & Rodney Funeral Home, Edwardsville
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 10, 2019
