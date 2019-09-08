Home

Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
9:15 AM
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Fairmont City, IL
View Map
More Obituaries for Frank Morales
Frank Morales


1929 - 2019
Frank Morales Obituary
Frank Morales Frank Morales, Jr., age 89, of Fairmont City, IL, born on September 19, 1929 in Fairmont City, IL, died on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Frank worked for 37 years for Swift Packing House and retired after working for the Fairmont City Street Department. He was a United States Marine, serving from 1950-1953, and a veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Fairmont City. His nickname was "Masher." Frank was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Morales, nee Booker; his parents, Frank and Juana, nee Rajeno, Morales, Sr.; and 7 brothers and sisters. He is survived by his children, Anthony (Diane) Morales of Fairmont City, Susan Morales of Fairmont City, David (Buffy) Morales of Caseyville, IL, Linda Ochoa of Fairmont City, and Steven (Karin) Morales of Fairmont City, IL; his grandchildren, Andrea (Gerardo Hernandez, Sr.) Ochoa, Amador Ochoa, Emily (Alejandro Sr.) Ramirez, Nicholas Morales, and Danielle Morales; and 11 great-grandchildren, Jacqueline, Lisa, D'Laurea, Ninel, Laila, Alyssa, Gerado, Jr., Giovanni, Alejandro Jr., Liam, and Elaina. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorials can be made to Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Service: Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral procession will be leaving Kassly Mortuary at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Fairmont City, IL, with Father Harold Fischer officiating. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019
