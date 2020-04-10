|
Frank Schaefer Frank J. Schaefer, 93, of Belleville, IL, formerly of Millstadt, IL, born January 5, 1927, in Paderborn, IL, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Mr. Schaefer was a United States Army veteran. After his time in the service he worked briefly at Belleville Shoe Company, where he met the love of his life, Dottie. Frank then worked for many years as a machinist for Cerro Copper and Brass before his retirement. He was an ardent Cardinal baseball fan and a member of the Millstadt VFW. Frank loved fishing and even more, loved the many fish frys with family and friends. He was an avid gardener and was especially known for growing the best tomatoes. Frank was a hard worker with an infectious smile, never meeting a stranger and always greeting everyone as a friend. Above all, Frank was a wonderful father and husband, to whom family was the most important. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Mae "Dottie", nee Bertelsman, Schaefer, who died on February 9, 2019; his parents, Fred and Ida, nee Schoenborn, Schaefer; a brother, Irvin (Shirley) Schaefer; and a brother-in-law, Carl Noerper. Surviving are a son, Frank J. Schaefer, Jr. of Belleville, IL; a grandson, T.J. (Sunny) Schaefer of Chicago, IL; a sister, Marry Ann, nee Schaefer, Noerper of Millstadt, IL; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral: Private family services will be held at this time. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 10, 2020