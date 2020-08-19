Franklin Atkins Franklin Louis Atkins of Granite City passed August 17, 2020 at his home. Franklin was born October 16, 1946 in East St. Louis, IL son of the late Kenneth and Elnora Schuetz Atkins. He married Patricia M. Ahlers July 6, 1974 in Lebanon, IL. who survives. Also surviving are his children Kenneth E. (Amanda) Atkins of Granite City, Kevin (Corie) Atkins of Troy and Kelli (Michael) Merrell of Panama City Beach Florida. Grandchildren Michael Edward Atkins, Beckett Geary Atkins and Ansley Jean Atkins. Sister Lynn (Steve) Weik of Millstadt and brother Willard (Donna) Atkins of Trenton. Preceded by a Brother Walter and two nieces. Franklin was a Federal Express courier for 28 years. Disabled Army Vietnam Era Veteran. Eagle Scout at age 13 Assistant Scout master troop 103 of Granite City Memorial to the grandchildren Education Fund. Visitation: will be held Thursday August 20, 2020 10 am till noon service time at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home Granite City, IL. Fr. Steve Thompson officiating. Burial following service Sunset Hill Memorial Estates Edwardsville. Thomas Saksa Funeral Home



