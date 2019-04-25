Fred Bammer Fred William Bammer, 98, of Swansea, IL, born on May 3, 1920, in East St. Louis, died on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Sycamore Village, Swansea, IL. Fred was a railroad engineer at Alton Southern Railroad. He also served in the United States Military in World War II from 1942 1945. He joined the military and was assigned to the Army in Italy. He served his country proudly and with honor. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He loved his family and was kind hearted to so many. He will be greatly missed by his loved ones. He was preceded in death by his wife of 77 years, Hannah, nee Hoover, Bammer, whom he married on October 3, 1937, and who died on September 18, 2014; a grandson, Brad Bammer; and his mother, Daisy Allen. Surviving are his two sons, Earl (Nancy) Bammer and Harold (Nanc) Bammer; three grandchildren Bryan (Shelly) Bammer of Millstadt, Donna (Darrell) Shock of Belleville, and Lori (Mark) Bonnstetter of Charleston, Illinois; seven great grandchildren, Jordan Shock, Austin Bammer, Kyle Bammer, Connor Shock, Blake Bonnstetter, Abigail Bonnstetter, and Luke Bonnstetter. Fred's family would like to thank Sycamore Village Assisted Living, Memorial Hospital and VITAS Healthcare for their loving care and support. Memorials may be made to the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight or to VITAS Healthcare. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Pastor Jack Kurrelmeyer officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.



