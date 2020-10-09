1/1
Fred Edward "Frank" Werner Jr.
1929 - 2020
Fred "Frank" Edward Werner, Jr.
October 7, 2020
Pacific, Missouri - Fred "Frank" Edward Werner, Jr., age 90, of Pacific, Missouri, formerly of Pontoon Beach, Illinois and Okeechobee, Florida, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his home with family surrounding him. Ed was born November 7, 1929 to the late Fred Edward and Estea (Smith) Werner, Sr. in Granite City, Illinois. He was a funeral director and embalmer for fifty nine and a half years and a Madison County Coroner for thirty-two years. Ed was a lifetime member of VFW-Okeechobee, Florida and a longtime member of the Moore Lodge 272-Granite City, Illinois. Ed was a member of the Pentecostals of St. Louis and the Pentecostals of Okeechobee, Florida. Ed proudly served our country in The United States Air Force and served during the Korean War. Ed began bicycling at the tender age of 88 and rode over 2000 miles. A special thanks to our friend, his caretaker and fellow rider, Mary Johnson.
In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann (Holbrook) Werner; son, John Leslie Werner; son-in-law, Eddie Garner; two brothers, Walter and Perry Werner; one sister, Hedy Droege.
Ed is survived by seven children, Karen Garner, Fred (Yahn) Edward Werner, III, Phillip (Kris) Werner, Timothy Werner, Susie Paula Dauksha, Michelle Werner, and Stephanie (Thomas) Roesslein; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Werner; sixteen amazing grandchildren; sixteen wonderful great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Roberta Werner, Esther Gillespie, Edna (Bob) Battles; one brother-in-law, Bill (Fran) Holbrook several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends also survive.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 2pm until service time of 4 pm at the Pentecostals of St. Louis 400 W 4 th Street, Eureka, MO 63025. An inurnment will be held 10 am Monday, October 12, 2020 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri with full military honors. Face masks are mandatory at the church and cemetery. Memorials may be made to Shared Blessings 518 Grove St. Bonne Terre, MO 63628. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. www.czboyer.com



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Memorial service
02:00 - 04:00 PM
OCT
11
Service
04:00 PM
Pentecostals of St. Louis
OCT
12
Inurnment
10:00 AM
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Irwin Chapel
591 Glen Crossing Rd
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
(618) 288-9500
