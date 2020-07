Or Copy this URL to Share

RANEY- Fred Lee Raney, 81, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away Tuesday July 2, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. There will be no services for Mr. Raney at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home, O'Fallon, IL.



