Fred Lee Raney Fred Lee Raney, age 81, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Belleville Memorial Hospital. Fred was born July 19, 1938 in Carrier Mills, IL. He served in the United States Navy and was on the USS Bennington CV/CVA/CVS20. He was a meat cutter for National and Schnucks. He also served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Southern Illinois Area Credit Union. Fred was an avid fisherman, avid Nascar fan and enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, William Raney and Mildred Raney nee Dugan; and a son, Joshua Raney. Surviving are his wife, Sheila Raney nee Hime; four children, Brenda (Bobby) Hooper of Milton, FL, Mae Lynn Raney of Milton, FL, Chris Knibb of DePeres, MO, and Aaron Knibb of O'Fallon, IL; one sister, Norma Emling of St. Louis, MO; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. As per the wishes of Fred's family he will be cremated, and no services will be held at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 6, 2020.
