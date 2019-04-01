Fred Henry Matt Jr. Fred Matt Jr., born November 21, 1938 in East St. Louis to the late Fred and Polly (nee McMillin) passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at his home in Mascoutah. Fred was a proud Boilermaker Local 363 from 1967 to 2006. He was always an athlete and he especially enjoyed softball. Fred was an avid golfer and spent a lot of his spare time restoring old cars that he showed with the Piston Pushers Car Club. Fred served our country in the Navy and was a member of the Mascoutah American Legion Post 292. He was caring and giving, touching the lives of everyone he met. He loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was devoutly dedicated to his family. Those left to cherish his memory include his former spouse, Tonia Matt; daughters, Karen (Ron) Wirth; Deborah K. (AT) Thoele; Tamela (Butch) Knicley; Michelle (Rick) Shaver; grandchildren, Tyler; Christopher; Matthew: Austin; Autumn; Aaron; Amberlyn; great-grandchildren, Dalton; Kay; Codyn; Declan; Rylie; Emmaline; Kitt; Jett; Dean; Bentley; brother, Robert Lee (Irene) Matt; nephews, Bobby Matt; Joe Matt; as well as many other distant relatives and friends. Memorial contributions in his honor may be sent to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202 1-800-DIABETES (800-342-2383) Visitation: Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 4 until 6 pm at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL. Services: 6:00 pm Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL. Fred will be laid to rest at Lake View Memorial Gardens at a later date.



