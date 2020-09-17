Fred Medler Fred Raleigh Medler, age 90, of O'Fallon, Illinois, formerly of Lebanon, Illinois, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on September 14, 2020. Fred was born in East St. Louis, Illinois to the late Raleigh Fred Medler and Millie, nee Whitson, Garcia. He attended East Saint Louis High School. After high school, Fred obtained a job with the Wabash Railroad as a switchman. In November 1951, while serving in the United States Army he was deployed to Korea to serve in the Korean War. Upon returning home he continued working for the Wabash Railroad (aka, Norfolk and Western Railroad and Norfolk Southern Railroad). In addition to working on the railroad, Fred owned and operated Fred's Auto Body in Fairview Heights, Illinois and later owned Fred's Standard Station in O'Fallon, Illinois. Fred retired in 1979 to spend time with his wife and family. He loved to fish and hunt, making several annual trips to Florida for fishing and to Idaho for big game hunting. He loved to travel out west, enjoyed camping, vacations, barbecuing and throwing great 4 th of July and Christmas parties. This lifestyle continued until 2018 when Fred and his wife returned to Illinois to spend time with their children and grandchildren. He was a member for 57 years at Collinsville Recreation Club. Fred was a member of IBAA, CBF, 4x4 Club, OUSART (O'Fallon Underwater Search and Recovery Team), VFW, Elks, American Legion, Eagles, Moose and lifetime member of NRA. He is preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Leta Dawdy, Veda Stillman, and Evelyn Baker, Betty Jo Kidd and Gloria Ann Keel; his brothers; Chelmer and Ronnie Junior Medler; and grand-daughter, Valarie Jean Konieczny. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years Lois J. nee Pruetzel, Medler; loving and devoted father of Darryl F. Medler of Mound City, IL, Donna J. Greene (Salvador Pequeno) of Florissant, MO, Kathleen M. Konieczny-Dvorak (James Vander Pluym) of O'Fallon, IL and Brian C. Medler of O'Fallon, IL; his grandchildren, Ronald P. (Anna) Konieczny, Russell A. (Sara) Konieczny, Collin C. (Hannah) Greene, Elliot R.J. (Brittany) Greene; his great-children, Valarie M. Konieczny, Wade R. Konieczny, Parker J. Konieczny, Hayden A. Konieczny, Tinley J. Greene and Everly R. Greene; his brothers; Kenneth (Nancy) Medler of Judsonia, AR, Billy (Cheryl) Medler of Searcy, AR, Bobbie Medler of Searcy, AR, and Pete (Betty) Medler of Kensett, AR; a sister Ruth Ellen Moore of Searcy, AR; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois and the Collinsville Recreation Club. Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com
. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL. There will be a private family service.