Fred Tucker Charles Frederick Tucker, 89, of Belleville, IL, born June 13, 1931, in Joplin, MO, died Thursday, August 13, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Tucker worked for National Cash Register for 41 years and retired as a district manager with the company. He later worked as a controller for Neville, Richards & Wuller LLC. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL. Fred was a U.S. Air Force Korean War veteran. He was thrilled to have participated in the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight program on November 4, 2017. Fred was preceded in death by a son, Michael Tucker; his parents, James and Freddie, nee Hosp, Tucker; a granddaughter, Susan Pierce; two sisters, Jeanene (Donald) McCoy and Martha (Dr. James) Stephens; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wesley and Selma Stortzum. Surviving are his loving wife of 56 years, Joyce Ann, nee Stortzum, Tucker, whom he married January 10, 1964; seven children, Peggy (Bill) Parolin, Randy (Margie) Hajer, Catherine (Larry) Shurtleff, Julie Tucker, Rick (Niki) Tucker, Joy (Norm) Hayward, and Jeffrey (Maggie Henson) Tucker; 20 grandchildren, Josh (Nicole LeDoux) Parolin, Zach (Minna Nurminen) Parolin, Jake Parolin, Sara Parolin, Richie Hajer, Jennifer (Lance) Langley, Alex Shurtleff, Amber (Chris) Beadle, Clayton Tucker, Ryan Tucker, Collin Tucker, Madison Tucker, Amanda (Stuart Burgess) Hayward, Nicole Brewer Deidre (Cannon) Fulmer, Allyssa (Randy Walden) Blasdel, Christian Hayward, Cali Hayward, Lilly Tucker, and Charli Tucker; 13 great-grandchildren, Camden, Silas, and Baya Langley, Colton Shurtleff, Mason Beadle, Tecopa and Micco Burgess, Rylie and Jaxon Brewer, Tyler and John Ziegler, and Michael and Caleb Fulmer; and many other extended family members. Memorials may be made to the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight, an organization near and dear to Fred's heart, or to Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks, will be in place upon entrance. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Chris Spelbring officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL