Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
515 Vandalia St
Collinsville, IL 62234
(618) 344-5500
Freda Wobbe Obituary
Freda Wobbe Freda J. Wobbe, nee Brown, 79, of Caseyville, IL, born on June 28, 1940 in Rosiclare, IL, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at Caseyville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Caseyville, IL. Freda was a retired clerical worker from McDonnell Douglas. She was a member of the Post 1117 Ladies Auxiliary, Caseyville, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Phoebe, nee Hobbs, Brown; a brother, Lowell Hindall; a half-brother, Winferd Brown and two half-sisters, Mary Emma Munson and Hazel Angledon. Surviving are her husband, Robert F. "Bob" Wobbe, whom she married on March 31, 1984 in Las Vegas, NV; a son, Brad (Jackie) Ward of Jacksonville, FL; a stepdaughter and two stepsons, Chris (Steve) Ramsey of Lafayette, IN, Eric (Mary Lou) Wobbe of Collinsville, IL and Scott (Cindy) Wobbe of Collinsville, IL; a grandson, Josh Ward; step grandchildren, Shaun (Amanda) Ramsey, Danielle Wobbe, Michael "Alex" Wobbe, Joshua Wobbe and Shannon Wobbe; step great grandchildren, Dylan Ramsey, Madison Ramsey and Logan Mirabella and a brother, Dale (Peggy) Cruse of Salt Lake City, UT. Memorials may be made to Vitas Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hakassly.com. Service: Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m., Monday, November 11, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, November 11, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL with Fr. James Nall officiating. Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Ltd. Collinsville, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 10, 2019
