Freda Wobbe Freda J. Wobbe, nee Brown, 79, of Caseyville, IL, born on June 28, 1940 in Rosiclare, IL, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at Caseyville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Caseyville, IL. Freda was a retired clerical worker from McDonnell Douglas. She was a member of the Post 1117 Ladies Auxiliary, Caseyville, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Phoebe, nee Hobbs, Brown; a brother, Lowell Hindall; a half-brother, Winferd Brown and two half-sisters, Mary Emma Munson and Hazel Angledon. Surviving are her husband, Robert F. "Bob" Wobbe, whom she married on March 31, 1984 in Las Vegas, NV; a son, Brad (Jackie) Ward of Jacksonville, FL; a stepdaughter and two stepsons, Chris (Steve) Ramsey of Lafayette, IN, Eric (Mary Lou) Wobbe of Collinsville, IL and Scott (Cindy) Wobbe of Collinsville, IL; a grandson, Josh Ward; step grandchildren, Shaun (Amanda) Ramsey, Danielle Wobbe, Michael "Alex" Wobbe, Joshua Wobbe and Shannon Wobbe; step great grandchildren, Dylan Ramsey, Madison Ramsey and Logan Mirabella and a brother, Dale (Peggy) Cruse of Salt Lake City, UT. Memorials may be made to Vitas Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hakassly.com. Service: Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m., Monday, November 11, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, November 11, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL with Fr. James Nall officiating. Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Ltd. Collinsville, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 10, 2019