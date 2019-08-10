|
Frederic Spitz Frederic J. Spitz, age 80, of Belleville, died Monday, August 5, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville. He was born June 11, 1939 in Baldwin, IL, the son of the late Frank C. and Valeria (Dombrowski) Spitz. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judith (Kruse) Spitz; three children: Sean (Cindy) Spitz of Olathe, KS, Staci (Rich) Salcido of Troy, IL and Shaney (Chris) Malacarne of Belleville, IL; four grandchildren: Tyler (Stephanie) Spitz, Cody Spitz, Sienna Salcido and Elle Malacarne; one brother: Frank (Carol) Spitz of Alton, IL; Sister-in-law: Marcella Alesaski of O'Fallon, IL; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Brother Anthony Alesaski, brothers & sisters-in-law Wilbert and Ruby Wilderman, Milton and Dorothy Wilderman, sister and brother-in-law Polly and Jack Litton, sister-in-law Marcella Spitz and one nephew, James Alesaski. There is so much to love about a person. Fred knew no stranger. He was a faithful husband, loving father and grandfather, and forever friend. Whether it was painting a Bob Ross painting, watching a Cardinals game, or playing a Johnny Cash song, we are forever changed because we were blessed to know him. We will never forget the man that he was, because we see him in each of us. His friendly smile, loving laugh, and heartfelt hug. Dad, if there was one word we could say, it would be thank you. You made us stronger, better, and humble. We will never forget you, because we are you. Loving spouses, faithful fathers, wives and friends. Service: An open house, celebration of life and memorial will be held from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2401 Lexiter Lane, Troy, IL 62294. Friends may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com. Kalmer Memorial Services in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements. Kalmer Memorial Services.
