Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Diener
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Diener


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick Diener Obituary
Frederick Diener Frederick L. "Fred" Diener, age 79, of Troy, IL, born on January 21, 1941 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Memorial Hospital East, O'Fallon, IL. Fred was a graduate of Assumption High School, Class of 1958 and Rankin Trade School. He worked at the Chrysler plant in Fenton, MO as an electrician for 20 years. He liked to fish and garden and was an artist and woodworker. He was a member of the Belleville Senior Barbershop Singers. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Marie, nee Prokopf; his brother-in-law, Dr. Arturo Montes; and his step-son, Robert Hayden, Jr. Fred is survived by his wife, Audrey, nee Lee, Diener; his children, Beth (Wayne) Wolf of Belleville, IL, Jenni Schaller of Freeburg, IL, Rick (Tina) Diener of Waterloo, IL, and Amy Jo (Brian) Reich, of Belleville, IL; his step-children, Chuck (Glenda) Hayden of Whittington, IL, Pam (Paul) Mumper of Collinsville, IL, and Wayne Hayden of Collinsville, IL; his grandchildren, Emma, Mary, Tess, Jack, Brad, Sam, Liz, Joe and Ally; his step-grandchildren, Chelsea, Christy, Casey, Austin, Joe, Drew, and Nick; his sisters, MaryEtta Montes of St. Charles, MO, and Anna (Brian) Pawlak of Chesterfield, MO. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins, and his ex-wife, Pat Diener. Memorials may be made to or . Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -