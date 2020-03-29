|
|
Frederick Diener Frederick L. "Fred" Diener, age 79, of Troy, IL, born on January 21, 1941 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Memorial Hospital East, O'Fallon, IL. Fred was a graduate of Assumption High School, Class of 1958 and Rankin Trade School. He worked at the Chrysler plant in Fenton, MO as an electrician for 20 years. He liked to fish and garden and was an artist and woodworker. He was a member of the Belleville Senior Barbershop Singers. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Marie, nee Prokopf; his brother-in-law, Dr. Arturo Montes; and his step-son, Robert Hayden, Jr. Fred is survived by his wife, Audrey, nee Lee, Diener; his children, Beth (Wayne) Wolf of Belleville, IL, Jenni Schaller of Freeburg, IL, Rick (Tina) Diener of Waterloo, IL, and Amy Jo (Brian) Reich, of Belleville, IL; his step-children, Chuck (Glenda) Hayden of Whittington, IL, Pam (Paul) Mumper of Collinsville, IL, and Wayne Hayden of Collinsville, IL; his grandchildren, Emma, Mary, Tess, Jack, Brad, Sam, Liz, Joe and Ally; his step-grandchildren, Chelsea, Christy, Casey, Austin, Joe, Drew, and Nick; his sisters, MaryEtta Montes of St. Charles, MO, and Anna (Brian) Pawlak of Chesterfield, MO. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins, and his ex-wife, Pat Diener. Memorials may be made to or . Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 29, 2020