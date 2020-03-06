|
|
Frederick Jones Frederick E. Jones or Toby as he was known to many, was born on December 27, 1937 in East St. Louis, Illinois to Fr. Fred and Catherine (Dashney) Jones. He was the oldest of five children and is survived by his two brothers, Eddie who currently lives in Iowa and Pat who lives in Texas. Preceding Toby in death were his parents and two sisters, Sharon and Theresa Jones. At the early age of 17, Toby enlisted in the United States Army and served as a lineman during the Korean War. Once honorably discharged, he worked for American Steel Foundries in Granite City, IL as an overhead crane operator for 30 years. Automobiles were a hobby and a livelihood for Toby as he completed mechanics school and worked on cars as a side job from his well-equipped home garage. He was an active member of The Lakers car club in Cahokia. Later in life he opened Jones Janitorial Service cleaning various local businesses. While Toby was always a hard worker, more important than any job was his family. He married the love of his life, Carolyn (Miller) on April 15, 1967. The couple settled down in Cahokia and had two daughters. Maryann (Hayslip) currently of Louisville, Kentucky gave Toby three grandsons, Frederick Jacob, named for his grandfather, Andrew, and Benjamin. His daughter Jeannie lives with her husband, Don Gerlach outside Cincinnati. In 2014 Toby and Carolyn relocated to Louisville to be closer to their girls and grandsons. After a variety of health issues, Toby passed away at Norton Brownsboro Hospital on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Donations can be made in his memory to the St. Jude Foundation or the Holy Family Cemetery Groundskeeping Fund. Service: A memorial mass will be held later this spring at Holy Family Church in Cahokia. Condolences can be sent to Carolyn Jones via St. Aloysius Church, 122 Mt. Mercy Drive, Pewee Valley, KY, 40056.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 6, 2020