Frederick Judge
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JUDGE- Frederick D. Judge, Sr., age 76, of Fairview Heights, IL, died on June 24, 2020 at his residence. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL, with a private family graveside service to follow.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kassly Mortuary
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved