Frederick Judge

JUDGE- Frederick D. Judge, Sr., age 76, of Fairview Heights, IL, died on June 24, 2020 at his residence. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL, with a private family graveside service to follow.



