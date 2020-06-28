Frederick Judge Frederick D. Judge, Sr., of Fairview Heights, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the age of 76. He was in his home surrounded by his loving family. Fred was born on October 14, 1943 in St. Louis, MO. On May 7, 1966 he married Judy Mills Judge. Fred retired from IDOT after 35 years of service. He also served in the United States Army, including a tour in Korea from 1966 to 1968. Fred was a member of the Elk's Lodge #664, Fairview Heights, IL, and the American Legion. His fondest memories were with his Little Falcon's Orange Crush football teams, fishing, and playing pool with his son, Fred, Jr. He also enjoyed 12 good years after retirement to travel and play golf with Judy. He was proud that he shot his age several times when he was 72 and 73. He was preceded in death by his father, Frederick A. Judge, his mother, Rita Mueller Judge; his oldest brother, George Judge; and his baby brother, Douglas. Fred is survived by his loving wife, Judy Judge; three children, Fred (Diana) Judge, Jr., Brad (Stephanie) Judge, and Julie Hutchison; his grandchildren, Bradley, Samantha, and Evan Judge, and Brandon, Kendall and Brooke Hutchison; his step-grandchildren, Jamie (Jeff) Schmitt, Nathan Wright, Brittany Wright, and Cody (Angelica) Powell; and his siblings, Analee (Dennis) Parker, Richard (Pat) Judge, Father Russell Judge, and Jenny Judge. Fred is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and some truly great friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Elk's Lodge #664, Fairview Heights, IL or to HSHS Hospice Southern Illinois. Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Service: Funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. A private family graveside service will follow at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 28, 2020.