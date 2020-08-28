1/
Frederick Nunez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NUNEZ - Frederick H. Nunez, 46 of St. Louis, MO passed away August 23, 2020 at his home. Visitation Saturday August 29, 2020 from 11am-2pm at Hoffen Funeral Home, 220 W. Washington St., Millstadt, IL. Funeral Service immediately following at 2pm. Internment at a later date at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, face masks will be required and social distancing measures are necessary. Hoffen Funeral Home, Millstadt, IL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 28, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved