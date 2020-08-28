Frederick Nunez

NUNEZ - Frederick H. Nunez, 46 of St. Louis, MO passed away August 23, 2020 at his home. Visitation Saturday August 29, 2020 from 11am-2pm at Hoffen Funeral Home, 220 W. Washington St., Millstadt, IL. Funeral Service immediately following at 2pm. Internment at a later date at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, face masks will be required and social distancing measures are necessary. Hoffen Funeral Home, Millstadt, IL.



