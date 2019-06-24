Services Welge-Pechacek Funeral Home 1340 W Market St Red Bud , IL 62278 (618) 282-2244 Resources More Obituaries for Freeman Greer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Freeman Greer Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers Freeman "Doc" Greer Jr. Freeman Greer Jr., 93, joined Heaven's Choir on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Garden Place in Red Bud, Illinois. He was born to the late Freeman and Iva (nee Bloodworth) Greer on July 15, 1925 in Dewmaine, Illinois; the third child of five. At four years old, Dad acquired his nickname Doc because he would follow behind the country doctor, Doc Springs, every day on house calls. He always told people that Doc was a nickname not a title. The family moved into Carterville when he was in the fourth grade. That was the first time that he saw the cute little girl with too many freckles that would later become his wife. In the fall, of his senior year of high school, he was drafted and joined the Marines. He spent his tour of duty during World War II in the South Pacific and China. He was wounded on the Russell Islands and receive the Purple Heart. He was sent to Teinsen, China at the end of the war, where his division accepted the surrender of the Japanese on the mainland of China. He was honorably discharged on February 14, 1946. On Easter Sunday that spring, he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He then served Him as a Sunday School teacher, deacon, choir member and bible study leader at First Baptist Church of Belleville and Westview Baptist. He married the love of his life, Rosemary Thetford on March 29, 1946 and was happily married for 64 1/2 years until Rosemary's passing on October 10, 2010. He graduated from Southern Illinois University in 1949 and began his teaching at Carterville Elementary School, where he also drove the school bus and coached the basketball team. He went back into the Marines during the Korean Conflict in 1951, serving at Camp Lejeune until 1952. The family returned to Carterville to teach and start their family. They had 2 daughters. He accepted a teaching position with the Cahokia School District. Chenot, Jerome and Elisabeth Morris Schools served as learning grounds in administration for Dad as he prepared to become the district superintendent in 1974 and then retired from Cahokia in 1984. He earned his master's in administration from Southern Illinois University in 1956 and taught college classes for McKendree College in the late 50's early 60's. He loved kids. He was always stopping to talk to the little ones when he was out. He played golf for over 50 years, was an avid Chicago Cubs fan all of his life, took up painting in his retirement, loved to play cards and bingo. He was a wonderful father and grandfather, great grandfather, teacher and wise advisor. He will be sorrowfully missed by friends and family. He came into this world in a very small community in Southern Illinois and passed on in the small community of Garden Place. Both were loving environments and were blessed to have known him. Survivors include 1 Daughter: Jane (Ernie) Peiffer Prairie du Rocher, IL; 1 Grandson: Rick (Kendra) Gardner Belleville, IL; 3 Step Grandchildren: Adam (Shannon) Peiffer, Ernie Peiffer, III and Matthew Peiffer; 2 Great Grandchildren: Andrew and Rosemary Gardner Preceded in death by Parents, Wife, In-laws George William and Bessie June (nee Halstead) Thetford, 1 Daughter Mary Beth Wiskamp. 1Brother Leon Greer, 3 Sisters Maxine Tomilson, Evelyn Grimes and Maryln Corley and 1 Sister-in-law Elizabeth McKown. Memorials can be made to the Prairie du Rocher Community Library. To view this obituary and sign the register book, visit www.wpfh.net Visitation: Wednesday , June 26, 2019 from 4-8pm and again Thursday from 10-11am at the Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud, Illinois. Funeral: Service will be held 11am Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud, Illinois Officiating Pastor John "Jack" Kurrelmeyer and Rev. Dennis Felix. Interment, Hillcrest Cemetery Carterville, Illinois Arrangements handled by PECHACEK FUNERAL HOMES, Red Bud, Illinois

