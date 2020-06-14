Gabrielle Taylor

TAYLOR- Gabrielle Dawn Robinson Taylor, 41, of Sanders, Carroll County, KY, died on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Funeral Services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home with the Rev. Dave Woosley of the Grace Baptist Church of La Grange, KY officiating the service. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Carrollton.



