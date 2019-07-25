|
|
Gail Eaker Gail Ellen Eaker, 63, of Granite City passed away July 23 2019. She was the daughter of Lester Spray and Juanita Ryan Buckingham who proceeded her in death Survived by: husband Gary children Christa (Alan) Willaredt of Granite City, Jerin (Becky) Holder of Winfield Mo., Greg ( Jen) Holder of O'Fallon Mo. Sarah Mossa of Collinsville, and Jessica Chepely of Granite City. Grandchildren 12 Karen, Rachel, Katelyn, Megan, Evan, Mia, Hannah, Oliver, Jayden, Serena, Savannah and Natalia Great- Grandchildren, Sisters Sheree (Tim) White of Granite City, Shelia Buckingham of Granite City,Lori (Rob) Bush of Highland , and Leslie (Mike) McElroy of Granite City Brothers Gary( Debbie) Spray of Granite City, Rick (Denni) Buckingham of Granite City, Keith Buckingham of Granite City and Rex (Joanie) Buckingham of Edwardsville. Stepmother Juanita Spray E Alton mother in law Patsy Howton of Granite City. Preceded in Death By: sister Waynette Spray and stepfather Rex Buckingham Memorial Contributions: Heritage General Baptist Church where she was a member and long time Sunday School Teacher Visitation: Tuesday July 30 2019 2-5pm at Heritage General Baptist Church 3716 Ruth Dt Granite City Il Funeral: Memorial Service 5 PM at church officiated By: Pastor Greg Dickerman
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 25, 2019