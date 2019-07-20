Gail Jurgensmeyer Irma Gail Jurgensmeyer, nee Foster, age 70, was born on February 4, 1949, in Bunker, Mo., the youngest of eight children of John Wilburn and Irma Mae, nee Black, Foster. "Gail" passed away Tuesday morning, July 16, 2019 at Memorial East Hospital, Shiloh, Ill., with her family at her side. Gail grew up in a very poor, yet hard-working family in Bunker, Mo. She was a proud and patriotic Air Force wife, and was a dedicated mother to two wonderful sons, who grew up to marry two wonderful women. Gail attended St. Clare Catholic Church and enjoyed spending time with the St Clare Seniors and volunteering with the funeral luncheon committee and offering help as needed. She was an active and vital member of the Looking Glass Prairie Chapter of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. She gained many friends through her DAR affiliation, enjoying day trips and supporting veterans. Memorial donations are suggested to Looking Glass Prairie Chapter of NSDAR. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.wfh-ofallon.com She was preceded in death by her parents; her infant daughter Leslie; and her siblings Lester, Ceba, Jim, Wilma, Lena Fay, and Bill. Surviving are her husband Patrick "Jughead" Jurgensmeyer, of O'Fallon, whom she married September 9, 1972 at Blytheville, Ark., her sons Chris (Cori) of Shiloh, and John (Nicole) and their son Wyatt (of whom Gail was very proud) of Mascoutah, and her sister Shirley Ann (Joe) Tyree. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 4:00 8:00 pm, Sunday, July 21, 2019 at St. Clare Catholic Church, 1411 Cross St., O'Fallon and after 10 am, Monday, July 22, 2019 at the church. The St. Clare Seniors will conduct a walk-through at 7 pm, Sunday, at the church. Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am, Monday, July 22, 2019, at the church, with Rev. Jim Deiters presiding. Wolfersberger Funeral Home

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 20, 2019