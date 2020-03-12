|
Gale Lambert Reverend Gale Wayne Lambert, 77, of East Carondelet, IL, born July 2, 1942 in Lutesville, MO, departed this life on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at his home. Gale answered the call to the ministry in June of 1964 and was ordained in March of 1969. He was the Pastor of Calvary General Baptist Church and a Evangelist. He loved gospel music and played the guitar at several Revivals, Brush Arbors and tent Revivals. He also was the the owner and operator of Automotive Repair INC. and G & B Busing in East Carondelet, IL. On November 20, 1959, Gale and Barbara Hastings were married, to this union were born two children, Christe Lynn and Ginger Lee. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Christe L. Thompson; parents, Evan and Elvie Lambert; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Gladys Hastings. Surviving are his wife, Barbara Lambert; daughter, Ginger Binnion; sister, Carol Connolly; son-in-law, Brian Thompson; grandchildren, Ashley Thompson, Joshua Thompson, Michael Krueger, and Brandon Krueger; great grandchildren, Kylie, Khase, Caydence, Logan, Scarlett, Sloane, Kaylee. Also, a host of relatives and friends. He will be sadly missed. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice of Southern Illinois. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Visitation: Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Braun Family Funeral Home Columbia, IL. Funeral: Funeral Service Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:00 am at the funeral home with Reverend Earl Elfrink officiating. Grave side service will be at 2:00 pm at Rombauer Cemetery in Roambauer, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 12, 2020