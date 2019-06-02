Gale Moore Gale Jewel Dean Moore, nee Hellwig, 59, of Belleville, IL, born September 6, 1959, in Centreville, IL, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Gale grew up on the perfect sledding hills outside of Millstadt, IL, as the youngest of four daughters. Gale's childhood was spent working alongside her mother in the ceramic studio and hair salon. She went on to graduate from Belleville West in 1977. During her time there her local hangout was Belleville West Stadium. Gale devoted her life to her family, raising three daughters and one son. Gale didn't let a day go by without making sure that her babies felt loved and capable of all their dreams. Gale was a precious mother, a beautiful and courageous woman, and a compassionate soul with love beyond compare whose faith stayed strong until the end of her days. Gale had a sense of hope and fight that never faded. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Gertude, nee Voakes, Hellwig; and a sister, Pam Hellwig. Surviving are her 4 children, Heather (Thomas) Rosenzweig-Clark of Columbia, IL, Lucas Moore of Belleville, IL, Lindsay Moore of Marlborough, MA, and Jesse Moore of New Orleans, LA her former husband, Harry Moore Jr.; four grandchildren, Sage (Brianne) Phillips, Gavin Phillips, William Harry Phillips and Josephina Moore-Wordell; a step-grandson, Everett Clark; two sisters, Valerie (Jerry) Sroka of Fults, and Kim (Robert) Sumner of Belleville, IL; dear friends, Beth Shelton of Belleville, IL, Karen and Doug Richardson of Belleville, IL; and nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to The National Fragile X Foundation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.



