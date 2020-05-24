My dearest Galen,
Galen Dillow Galen B. Dillow, nee Behen, 91, of Davidson, NC, (formerly of Aurora, IL and Tallahassee, FL) passed away peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at The Pines at Davidson Care Center in Davidson, NC after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born on June 24, 1928 in Tamms, Illinois to Charles and Pearl Behen, nee Gilbert. Her father's job took them to Cahokia, IL (formerly Maplewood) when she was just a baby. She attended grade school there, skipping 4th grade, and graduated from Dupo High School, Dupo, IL in 1945. While still in school, she was the singer in a traveling 5-piece swing band, with her sister, Vrene, called the "Three Aces and Pair of Queens." Despite never having a music lesson, she could also play the piano beautifully by ear, which began at a very young age. Debussy's Clair de Lune was one of her favorite pieces. Music was important to her throughout her life and she could name the title of any song. At the age of 18, she married her childhood sweetheart, Carl L. Dillow on December 22, 1946 in a double ceremony with her cousin, Paula (Miller) and Bill Eickelman in Tamms, IL. She and Carl were two months shy of 73 years of marriage. This union brought two wonderful children, Jeffrey and Carla Dillow. Due to Carl's educational career, they lived several places in Illinois: Cahokia, Carrier Mills, Taylorville, Kankakee, and finally settling down and raising their family in Aurora, IL for 25 years. Being married at a young age, Galen did her part and worked while Carl attended college and graduate school. She held various jobs through the years; vet assistant, nurse's aide, but her final job for 18 years was Secretary to the Chief of Operations, Chicago Air Traffic Control Center in Aurora, IL. Upon retirement, they left Illinois and moved to Tallahassee, Florida for 28 years. Galen was very active in retirement. She remained a faithful Christian and a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church. Her many interests also included, exercising, heathy eating, playing bridge, reading, crossword puzzles, and traveling. She was also involved in many activities and clubs, but was most passionate and proud of her volunteer work for 10 years with Hospice. She loved volunteering, helping others, and especially taking care of her home and family. She was a very generous, compassionate, kindhearted woman who always put others first. She had many friends and especially enjoyed hosting the Holidays as all the family now came to FL. She made all the Holidays special and felt the more the merrier. Her traditional Christmas Eve candlelight crab leg dinner will always be fondly remembered. Affectionately, known by her grandchildren as YaYa, she loved showering them with gifts, hugs, kisses, and delicious meals. She cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will always be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. In 2017, they made their final move to Mooresville, NC, due to her illness and to be closer to family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Pearl Behen, her daughter and son-in-law, Carla (David) Smith, a sister, Sarah (Paul) Gold, and a brother, William Behen. Surviving is her husband, Carl L. Dillow, a son, Jeffrey (Diane) Dillow of Millington, IL, a sister, Vrene Ketten and niece, Kelle (Jeffrey Forbes) Bess both of Cahokia, IL. Three grandchildren, Lindsey (Cory) Haigler and Maggie (Matthew) Etter both of Mooresville, NC, and Abbey (Kyle) Vinansky of Brooklyn, NY. Five great grandchildren: Beaux Smith, Macy and Lila Etter, Grey Haigler and Larson Vinansky. It is hard to say goodbye to the matriarch of the family. A devoted and wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who is sadly missed. The family would like to thank The Pines at Davidson and Hospice of Charlotte for their extreme kindness, compassion, and loving care of Galen through the months. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Hospice of Charlotte. Service: No services were held, but an intimate private Celebration of Life was done by her family with all her favorite foods. Cremation arrangements were by Cavin-Cook Funeral Home of Mooresville, NC. Burial will be in Valhalla Gardens of Memory in Belleville, Illinois at a later time.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 24, 2020.