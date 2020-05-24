My dearest Galen,

I miss you so much but I am so thankful to Jesus that you can walk and open your hands again. You can see your daughter and parents and have conversations again. I am so very blessed that I got to know you during your stay at the pines. I miss our conversations and your smiles. I know Ill see you again one day. I love you so so so much.

Your friend,

Elizabeth

